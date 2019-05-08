Nigeria’s 100m hurdler Tobiloba Amusan has qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics .

Amusan finished second behind Danielle Williams, the 2015 World Championships 100m hurdles gold medallist, who won gold at the first meeting of the 2019 IAAF Diamond League, in Doha last Friday.

Williams won the women’s 100m hurdles event in 12.66 seconds. Amusan finished second in 12.73, (0.05 seconds) ahead of Sharika Nelvis of the US who clocked a time of 12.78 seconds.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn was fourth in 12.85s. The qualifying standard for the event is 12.84s.

The qualification window for Tokyo 2020 opened on May 1st, and Amusan secured an early qualification three days later racing to a 100m in the hurdles event with a seasons best of 12.73s in Doha