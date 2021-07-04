By Joe Apu

Nigeria men’s team currently in Camp in California will on Monday move to Las Vegas for the last phase of preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but only 15 players will be on the trip.

With Michael Eric ruling himself out of the team due to coronavirus infection, Coach Mike Brown will be letting 33 players return to the schools and clubs.

The Assist Coach of the Golden State Warriors in this critical phase of the camp will have co-head coach of the team, Alex Nwora back on the bench in deciding the 12-man roster of Nigeria for the basketball event of the Games.

While in Las Vegas, both coaches and the technical crew will see the team through the 4-nation tourney featuring Team USA, Argentina and Spain to help strengthen the Nigeria squad ahead of the Games as they are billed to depart from the USA on July 17.

In 2019, Coach Nwora led Nigeria to the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China finishing as Africa’s highest ranked team to punch a ticket for the Olympic Games.

