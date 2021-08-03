By MONICA IHEAKAM

Team Nigeria’s Ese Brume early this morning won place Nigeria on medal table by clinching the bronze medal in the women’s Long Jump event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This is Nigeria’s first medal at the Tokyo Games.

Ese leaped to a stunning 6.97m in her first attempt to put Nigeria on the medals podium.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo , clinched the gold with a 7.00m leap.

USA’s Britney Reese with 697m got Silver.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is in contention for a medal in the women Freestyle wrestling event to be decide later .

