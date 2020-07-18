Joe Apu

The Organising Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will hold in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, yesterday, released the competition schedule.

The Sun Sports on Saturday gathered from the olympicchannel that the ceremony, which held in Tokyo, featured a record 33 sports, 339 medal events and 42 venues with the Games scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, and close on August 8. Actual competition will start two days before the Opening Ceremony on July 21, with softball in Fukushima – in line with the Games’s theme of recovery.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto Toshiro highlighted that the event would require minimal changes in 2021.

“I can now report that the Olympic competition schedule is fully confirmed as agreed in April. The overall schedule remains the same,” he said in his address at the Session.

“As a result, athletes working towards the Games can now make concrete plans. I’m grateful to the IOC and all the international federations’ for the enormous support in the coordination process.

Developers had been due to take ownership of the venues, including the athletes’ village in which apartments had already been sold for after the Games.

John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission, said securing the venues had been a “massive task”.