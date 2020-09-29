Tokyo 2020 has confirmed the Torch Relay for the postponed Olympic Games will start in Fukushima on March 25.

The Torch Relay had been put on hold after the Olympics and Paralympics were pushed back to 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to start at the J-Village National Football Training Centre in Fukushima, the prefecture devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Torch will travel to all 47 prefectures in Japan, as well as major landmarks in the host country, before arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 23.

In the only minor change, the arrival dates for each prefecture in 2021 will be one day earlier than originally scheduled to mirror the new dates for the Games.

Tokyo 2020 has confirmed the Paralympic Torch Relay will be held from August 12 to 24.

The Paralympic Torch will also visit each prefecture one day earlier than initially planned.

Organisers had reportedly weighed up major changes to the Olympic Torch Relay in an effort to simplify and cut costs, but the initial plan has been maintained.

Tokyo 2020 said the schedule will remain the same “in principle”, but small changes could be made depending on the coronavirus pandemic.