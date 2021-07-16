By Joe Apu

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare’s intervention has secured the release of basketball kits of the Nigerian Basketball Federation from Apapa Warf.

The Caretaker Chairman of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, Musa Kida confirmed the release of the items late Thursday.

The Minister expressed appreciation to Minister and Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali for making the release of the kits possible.

According to an inside source at the Ministry of Youth and Sports gave Daily SunSports that the wait for the trapped kits is over and the men’s team will have everything before the Games billed to commence Friday, July 23, 2021.

Caretaker Committee chairman of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida who spoke with our reporter from the USA said he is excited that the kits will finally get out of the Ports after over 200 days.

“My special thanks go to Sunday Dare the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Ministry of Finance for their efforts in ensuring that we get the special waiver for the kits to be released. We’re grateful to all who have made this possible.”

Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team has left Las Vegas for Oakland, the home of the Gilden State Warriors where they will round up their final phase Olympic preparations before heading to Tokyo July 19.

D’Tigers had won two of their three pre-Olympic Games match-ups against Team USA and Argentina before losing narrowly to Australia.

Nigeria is drawn alongside Australia, Germany and Italy for the preliminary round of the Olympic Games.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.