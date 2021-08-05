Silver medalist, Blessing Oborodudu and bronze medalist, Ese Brume have been rewarded with their cash reward of $10,000 and $7500, respectively in a ceremony held at Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo Japan on Tuesday.

Oborodudu and Brume were presented their cash by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister said, “There’s no point delaying the reinforcement of these athletes who have made the country proud, that is the reason they were rewarded immediately for their record breaking performance”

Chioma Ajunwa was the first athlete who won gold medal for Nigeria in the Long at Atlanta 1996, Brume thus follows suit with a bronze, while Oborodudu is the first Nigerian Wrestler to win an Olympics medal.

In her reaction, Oborodudu said, “I am just super excited and I want to say thank you to all my supporters and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the encouragement”

