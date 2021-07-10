By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will today put its 15-man players to test as they face Team USA in test match ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, better known as the home of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

The Nigerian team and their American counterparts have been practicing in Las Vegas since last week in preparation for the Olympics.

Nigeria is currently the 22nd ranked team in the world, but they opened their camp back in June in California. Their roster is stacked with NBA players.

In fact, eight NBA players are on the 15-man preliminary Olympic roster, which includes Pistons forward Jahlil Okafor who is in line to make his international debut for Nigeria.

Miami Heat’s trio of Gabe Vincent, Chikezie ‘KZ’ Okpala, and 2020 NBA draft pick, Precious Achiuwa are expected to show class alongside Utah Jazz’s Miye Oni.

Minnesota Timberwolves Josh Okogie and Metu Chimezie of Sacramento Kings alongside Ike Iroegbu will also be on duty for D’Tigers.

Also, Jordan Nwora’s fairytale adventure continues with another chance to be at the Olympics after his 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. Nwora whose team, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA finals, is the current and youngest highest point scorer for Nigeria in a competitive game as well as making history alongside his father (Coach) being on the same team.

