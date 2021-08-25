Twenty-two athletes are representing Team Nigeria in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games this year.

It would be recalled that the last edition, at Rio 2016 in Brazil, was the most successful outing for Team Nigeria, which became Africa’s best team and 17th overall on the medal table with eight gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

In Tokyo, Team Nigeria Paralympics will participate in four events: Para Powerlifting, Para-Athletics, Para-Table Tennis, and Para-Rowing.

The first Paralympics debut for team Nigeria was far back Barcelona 92, with six athletes who came back with three gold medals. Nigeria’s largest contingent to the games was in Sydney 2000 with 31 Paralympics Athletes when Team Nigeria returned home with 13 medals.

The Team captain Lucy Ejike, 44, who would be featuring in her sixth Paralympics after making her debut at Sydney 2000, has promised that the contingent would surpass the record at Rio 2016. Ejike won a medal in each of the Games she has been in, winning gold medals in 2004, 2008, and 2016 and silver medals in 2000 and 2012.