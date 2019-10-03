African champions, Nigeria will go for an outright win against Cote d’Ivoire in her Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament, African qualifying second round first leg clash in Abidjan on Thursday, according to Acting Head Coach, Chris Danjuma.

Danjuma told thenff.com on phone from the Ivorian capital yesterday that a win is non-negotiable, as the Super Falcons wanted to make the return leg in Nigeria on Monday an easier session for themselves.

“We know the Ivorians are a strong team; we could only beat them on penalties during the WAFU Cup of Nations. However, it is a new day and an altogether new contest on Thursday and we will go for an outright win.

“The Super Falcons have the capacity to dominate and score goals that will make the second leg in Lagos a formality.”

Today’s (Thursday) encounter will take place at the Stade Parc des Sports de Treichville, as from 3.30pm Ivorian time (4.30pm Nigeria).

The Falcons, who are staying at the Grand Hotel in Abidjan had a feel of the match venue during the official training scheduled for 3:30pm Ivorian yesterday.