Nigeria’s National Basketball Teams, D’ Tigers and D’ Tigress quest for an impressive outing at the Tokyo Olympics has been given further boost by another corporate organisation, Fidelity Bank.
The bank has extended support to the male and female national basketball teams by doling out USD30, 000 (about N15 million).
Following a pitch by the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and Guarantee Trust Bank had collectively given USD200, 000 to the two teams last week.
The Banks gesture followed appeal by the Minister for corporate bodies to adopt athletes and teams, even as the male team, D’Tigers climbed to world’s number four position following their impressive win over top ranked United States.
