Nigeria’s leading security risk group, Halogen has announced a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to adopt Nigeria’s commonwealth senior category gold medalist and Olympic wrestling gold medal hopeful, Odunayo Adekuoroye.

The adoption of the leading female athlete by Halogen Group marks an early win for the federal government’s recently launched “Adopt an Athlete” initiative aimed at producing world champions for the country in the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In a statement, the management of Halogen Group commended the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for the pragmatic innovation of enlisting the organized private sector in the development of sports in Nigeria, describing the initiative as a fresh idea capable of unleashing a new era of global glory for Nigerian sports and athletes.

Halogen Group described its decision to be one of the first corporate organizations to key into federal government’s “Adopt an Athlete” and the Work Experience Programme, another of the Ministry’s initiatives designed to help promising Nigerian youth acquire job-based technical training as a reflection of its own culture and heritage of leading change in its sector and embracing innovation in all ramifications.

According to the Group Managing Director of Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye: “Halogen Group is excited to adopt Odunayo Adekuoroye, Nigeria’s greatest female wrestling export in recent times. She remains unbeaten to date, and has risen rapidly in the highly competitive world of female wrestling to attain her current ranking of the world’s number 2 in the women’s wrestling class.”