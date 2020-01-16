The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has disclosed that home based athletes that will represent Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be sent abroad to prepare for the world tournament.

He made this disclosure, while speaking on preparations for the Olympics.

The Minister said the foreign-based athletes will benefit from the advanced sporting facilities in their countries of residence, hence the need to provide same for the Nigerian based athletes.

“We are going to send a few of the home based athletes outside the country for the necessary training. Some will go to Holland, other parts of Europe, some will even go to Kenya.”

The Minister also assured that the Ministry was doing all within its means to secure funding to support the athletes to ensure they give the best for the country at the competition later in the year in Tokyo. He added that the Adopt an Athlete was in full gear and would also serve to lift some burden off the Ministry.