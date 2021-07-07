Reigning Commonwealth champion Odunayo Adekuoroye says she is not under any form of pressure ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan, and remains confident of claiming a historic gold medal for Nigeria in wrestling.

The 3-time World Championships medalist Adekuoroye and four other Nigerian wrestlers will be attempting to do what none of their compatriots have been able to do at the Games previously – winning an Olympic medal.

Having established herself globally as one of the best wrestlers in the 57kg category, expectations are high that the 27-year-old would deliver Nigeria’s first-ever wrestling medal in Tokyo.Such expectations usually come with pressure, however, the 6-time African champion says she is physically and mentally ready for the Games, adding that she enjoys a huge support from her team in camp.

“I don’t have any pressure going to the Olympics, I’ve been to the Olympics before (in Rio 2016),” the former World No. 1 said.

“I’ve trained physically. Mentally, I have trained myself. And my coach has been on me every time. Even the President (Daniel Igali) still comes to our training just to teach me some things.

