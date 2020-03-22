The International Olympics Committee is set to confirm it is considering a postponement of Tokyo 2020 and has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision.

The IOC’s executive board met on Sunday amid mounting pressure from athletes and national Olympics committees for the Games to be delayed.

The IOC was understood to have decided there would be no straight cancellation.

Postponement was thought to be the most likely outcome. However, a ‘scaled-down’ Games is also set to be considered.

IOC President, Thomas Bach said on Friday that: “Different scenarios” for the Games were being considered for the first time.

On Saturday, USA Track and Field, athletics’ US governing body, called for the Olympics in Tokyo to be delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

It followed a request from USA Swimming for it to be delayed by 12 months.

UK Athletics Chairman, Nic Coward recently suggested that the Olympics should be postponed, while Brazil, Norway and Slovenia’s Olympic committees had also urged the IOC to take action and put the Games back to next year.