Joe Apu

With less than five months to the July commencement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, fears that the Games may suffer a cancellation is rife with Japan set to lose nearly $30 billion investment in a few weeks of sporting events to the deadly coronavirus.

As the number of cases surges globally, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is also getting grief for his lack of responsiveness to the crisis.

The real cost of Tokyo 2020, though, is what economists call “opportunity cost.” Since 2013, when Tokyo wrestled 2020 from Istanbul, the place has been monumentally distracted. Every arm of the government, every business executive and every municipal leader put all their energy into making Japan’s big coming-out party a success—and grabbing their own piece of the spoils.

Already, the Japanese government has ordered that every school in Japan will shut from Monday in an unprecedented move that will affect 13m pupils and leave parents scrambling to find childcare as the country steps up its fight against the coronavirus.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe urged all schools to close — a de facto order from the central government — until the end of the spring break on April 8 in an attempt to reduce social contact and halt the spread of the virus.

The order brings Japan closer to total shutdown and will hit an economy already on the brink of recession as millions of parents are forced to take time off work to look after their children.

“We need to place top priority on the health and safety of our children, and take measures to stem the risk of many children and teachers becoming infected through gathering for long hours every day,” Mr Abe said after a meeting of the government’s antivirus task force on Thursday.