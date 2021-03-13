Japan is to receive 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by June – one month before the Olympic Games get underway in Tokyo.

According to Kyodo News, Vaccine Minister Taro Kono revealed Japan would receive nearly 1.8 million vials of the vaccine, which could yield up to roughly 10.7 million doses, per week in May.

Shipments would then increase further in June.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses.

As a result, the 100 million doses of the vaccine should be able to inoculate 50 million people, nearly half of the Japanese population.

Japan is in the process of vaccinating 4.8 million healthcare workers and plans to expand the vaccine rollout to people aged 65 or older, a group of about 36 million, in mid-April.

People with underlying health conditions and those working in care homes will then follow.