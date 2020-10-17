Yokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80% capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its COVID-19 countermeasures at big events ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics next year. Professional sports stadiums in Japan have been limited to 50% capacity as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the vast majority of games going ahead without issue.

Economic revitalisation minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, who heads Japan’s COVID-19 fight, told reporters late, on Thursday, that if the “experiment” was a success all professional stadiums would be allowed to boost capacity.