By Joe Apu

D’Tigers small forward Jordan Nwora has been confirmed to join the Nigerian team in Japan as he is billed to leave Chicago Thursday night.

Jordan, whose team the Milwaukee Bucks is still celebrating their 4-2 series win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA 2021 is expected to hit the Tokyo 2020 camp to unite with the team as they begin chase for a podium finish at the Games.

Father of Jordan and Associate Head Coach of D’Tigers Alex Nwora told Daily SunSports that the team is proud of their teammate winning the NBA title in his rookie year. “We were all excited when Milwaukee won the NBA Finals. Sadly, I was not on ground in Chicago to watch the game like other parents but I had to stay back with D’Tigers as sacrifice for Nigeria.

“Jordan will join us in Japan but as things stand, he might miss our first game against the Australians. In fact for us, we need to work extra hard in that game because jet lag.”

Jordan’s team Milwaukee waited 50 years in winning the title and Ganis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win an entertaining series 4-2 and cap off a joyous return to a fan-filled postseason after last year’s NBA bubble.

The Milwaukee Bucks, powered by a masterpiece from Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, ended their 50-year wait for a second NBA championship with a 105-98 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo was named most valuable player of the series, making him only the fifth international winner, after scoring a playoff career-high 50 points in the clinching game that will surely soothe the Bucks’ recent history of playoff letdowns.

