Video game icon Mario and flying cars could be part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony, according to reports.

Kyodo News said both could feature as animated characters and new technology are due to play prominent roles.

Mario, the famous plumber who stars in numerous Nintendo games, is in line to take “centre stage” with organisers hoping to deliver a message of peace.

At Rio 2016, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe dressed up as Mario in the handover segment of the Closing Ceremony.

Other Japanese characters including Hello Kitty, robotic cat Doraemon and footballer Captain Tsubasa also appeared with Tokyo 2020 expected to again highlight Japan’s famous cartoon industry. According to Kyodo News, one idea is for rival characters to shake hands in line with the Olympic Truce.

The message of peace could also be displayed by the release of paper doves. People riding in flying cars might be used to highlight Japanese innovation, meanwhile.

This could also see hydrogen, a next-generation energy source, used as the fuel which lights the Olympic cauldron.

In what would be another example of organisers using the Games to promote the disaster-hit region of Fukushima, a plant from the prefecture may produce the hyrdrogen.