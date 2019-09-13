Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has ordered national sports federations to immediately begin preparations for the 2020 Tokoyo Olympics.

The federations were also directed to submit details of their preparations for the olympics within 10 days.

A letter from the minister, addressed to all presidents of national sports federations, asked the federations to review their programmes in view of the just concluded All African Games in Morocco.

The letter sighted by Sunsports/Sporting Sun, dated September 10, read: “Federations are required to submit their programmes, reviewed in the light of the outcome of the African Games, and progress recorded in the preparations for the Olympics to enable the ministry take necessary steps.

“Federations are, therefore, expected to develop and train their athletes and present them to the ministry in a timely fashion for competitions, which requires that the training of athletes should now be on and off season.

“You are, consequently, directed to commence preparations in earnest for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” the letter requested.