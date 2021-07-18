By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF is keeping fingers crossed as they await a final decision on the eligibility of Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams for Nigeria Women’s basketball team in the basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics.

Investigation by Sunday Sunsports revealed that the Nigeria Basketball Federation had been told by FIBA that their petitions to allow the two players feature for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics were denied because they played for the U.S. for too long but it was gathered that there was no official document to that effect.

It was further gathered that the NBBF in a bid to get quick resolution to her request had written to the Court of Arbitration on Sports (CAS) while awaiting FIBA review.

The NBBF will formally get a final decision on the matter Sunday and they look forward to a positive one that would see the two players feature for Nigeria.

Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams had been given consent by USA Basketball to play for Nigeria. Usually players that compete for the U.S. in major FIBA events after they turn 17 are not allowed to start playing for another country.

FIBA’s regulations do allow the organization’s secretary general to authorize a player to compete for their country of origin if it will help grow basketball in the country.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.