United World Wrestling (UWW), has given the green light for countries to resume their postponed Olympic qualifiers.

In a statement on their website, UWW approved new dates for the three remaining continental olympic qualifiers which were cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigerian wrestlers are major contenders in the Africa/Oceania olympic qualifiers in El Jadidda Morocco, now billed to hold from March 12 to 14, 2021. Prior to the cancellation of the qualifiers this year, 10 wrestlers (both male and female ), were camped in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, under the guide of coaches Purity Akuh and Victor Kodei. World bronze medalist, Adekuoroye secured her qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after her bronze medal winning effort at the World Championships in Kazakhstan last year. It was her third medal at the world stage.

Exactly half of the wrestling berths at the Games had been earned before the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of Tokyo 2020 until next year.