The IOC President, Dr. Thomas Bach, has commended the Nigeria Olympic Committee Athletes Commission for their initiative in creating awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic, using the voice of Nigerian athletes.

Bach revealed that Nigeria was the first country to do that and encouraged other NOCs to emulate Nigeria. The video of the Nigerian athletes’ message was used on social media platforms by Athlete365 and the Olympic Channel.

Bach made the disclosure at a conference meeting that included 200 athletes representatives, IOC Executive members as well as IOC Athlete Commission members and the Olympic Channels.

Nigeria was represented in the meeting that took place online by Chairman of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, Olumide Oyedeji.

During the virtual meeting, the Nigerian Representative, Olumide Oyedeji, asked about the faith of athletes currently on IOC scholarship grants and for other upcoming athletes that may need to receive scholarship grants to support their training and qualification.

In his response, the president appreciated the NOC and the Nigerian government for the hospitality accorded him during his visit to Nigeria, which he called a memorable one.