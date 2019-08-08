Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons shot stopping sensation, Chiamaka Nnadozie alongside 29 other home based players , will today report at Chida hotel camp in Abuja ahead of preparations for the Algeria clash.

Nnadozie, made history at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France as the youngest goal keeper to keep a clean sheet.

Nigerias has been drawn to face Algeria in the first round of the qualifying fixtures, with both legs of the fixture to be concluded between 26th August and 3rd September 2019.

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that the return leg of fixture, which first leg will be in Algeria, will take place at the Agege Stadium, Lagos – one of the venues inspected by a FIFA team on Tuesday as possible host venue of the 10th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup that Nigeria is bidding to host next year.

Super Flacons coach Thomas Dennerby called up four goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and ten attackers.