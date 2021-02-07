By Monica Iheakam

There will be no victory lap for Team Nigeria athletes and others around the world at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, so says the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and organizers of the Games.

In the playbook for the rescheduled Games, athletes were warned to tone down their celebrations under strict rules designed to mitigate the risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to insidethegames in the “playbook” for athletes and team officials, seen prior to its publication next week, competitors have been urged to “find other ways to celebrate” during the Games.

Team Nigeria will participate in 11 sporting events at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan,

Nigeria has won a total of 25 medals at the Olympic Games, including three golds.

13 Nigerians have qualified for the individual and team events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games through various routes.

The pack is led by Ese Brune, the sole Nigerian medallist at the World Athletics Championship in Doha. Brune won the bronze medal in women’s long jump.

Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Emmanuel Arowolo and Edose Ibadin. Also qualified are: Enekwechi Chukwuebuka, Ayomidotun Ogundeji, Blessing Okagbare- Ighoteguonor, Patience Okon George, Oluwatobilola Amusan and Favour Ofili.

The others are Adekuoroye Odunayo (57kg Women’s Weightlifting), D’Tigers (Men’s basketball), D’ Tigress (Women’s basketball), Bello Ayomide (Women’s C1 canoe), Toko Esther (Women’s single sculls) and Elizabeth Ayanacho (Women’s Taekwondo).

The playbook also reiterates the previously confirmed “period of stay” guidelines, which tell athletes they must arrive no earlier than five days before their event at Tokyo 2020 and depart a maximum of two days after.

The playbooks form part of an effort from organisers, the IOC and IPC’s attempt to reassure athletes and other stakeholders that the Games will go ahead as planned this year.