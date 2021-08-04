Oborodudu went into Tuesday’s final at Makuhari Messe Hall as the underdog against the world champion Mensah Stock, who defeated her 6-1 in their last meeting at the 2019 World Championships in Kazakhstan. However, the Commonwealth champion was unfazed by the impressive credential of her opponent throughout the all-action finale.

With both wrestlers approaching the contest offensively, Mensah Stock got on the scoresheet first, with a take down for 2 points, while Oborodudu pulled one point back, when she pushed the American off the red circle. However, another 2-point score by the 28-year-old handed her a 4-1 lead at the end of the first round. Both wrestlers failed to score further points in the second round, as Oborodudu sealed her place in history with a silver medal.