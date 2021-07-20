Commonwealth gold-medalist, Blessing Oborududu (68kg) and 2018 African champion, Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg) have both talked up their chances of winning medals for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which gets underway on Friday.

The duo are part of five wrestlers that would fly Nigeria’s flag at the delayed Summer Games in Tokyo.

After an intensive camping exercise for over two months, 10-time African champion Oborududu, who would be making her third appearance at the quadrennial Games, believes now is the time to make a difference, after failing to land a medal at her two previous attempts.

The former world number two said she is a better wrestler now, dispelling any form of pressure ahead of the Tokyo Games.

