Monica Iheakam

Nigeria sprint sensation and World’s Junior 200m silver medalist, Divine Oduduru has bagged an endorsement deal with Visa ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games in Japan.

The Africa Games silver medalist has joined the list of world elite athletes to be sponsored by the worldwide Payment Technology partner to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The endorsement by Visa is coming barely six days after Oduduru, graduated from Texas Tech University in the United States where he has been studying on scholarship since 2016. He shared the news with his fellowers on IG said: “Happy to be a part of #TeamVisa ahead of the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.” #visaambassador. Representing 43 countries, the most in Team Visa history, the current roster is comprised of 70 athletes across 30 sports, including new additions to The Games: Surfing, Skateboarding and Sport Climbing. Team Visa has championed nearly 500 athletes since being founded in 2000. Athletes are selected based on athletic achievements, character and personal journey, and represent many of Visa’s brand values and priorities, including gender equality, social impact and small business.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria on their twitter handle @ The _AFN, congratulated Oduduru on his endorsement, “Congratulations Champ and we wish you more blessings”.