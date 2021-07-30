By Bunmi Ogunyale

In spite of the crisis brewing in Team Nigeria’s camp in Tokyo, the duo of Blessing Okagbare and Nzubechi Nwokocha have qualified for the Women’s 100 metres semifinals on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

Nwokocha had to run a new personal best of 11.00 seconds to secure her qualification to the semifinals in her debut at the Games.

While Nwokocha qualified for her first semifinal, Okagbare will be running in her third since she made her debut in the event at the 2012 Olympics in London. The 32 year old ran 11.05 seconds to win her first round heat.

The Women’s 100 metres final is slated to hold tomorrow Saturday at 1:50pm Nigeria time.

