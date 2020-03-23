With Nigeria yet to make her stand known on her participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Canada and Australia have announced they are pulling out of the summer games over concerns for athletes’ safety with the outbreak of Coronavirus across the globe.

The International Olympics Committee had been in consultation with Japan about possibly postponing the Games, which is scheduled to start in July.

However, host nation, Japan, was adamant the Games will go on as scheduled much to the consternation of many countries and athletes, who had criticised the Asian country.

Canada followed up the announcement of withdrawing from the games with a tweet on Sunday:

“While we recognise the inherent complexities around a postponement,” the Canadian Olympics Committee said in a statement, “nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community.”

In its announcement of its decision, meanwhile, the Australian Olympic Committee said: “It’s clear the games can’t be held in July.” The Island nation itself has recorded 1,046 cases with 41 confirmed deaths.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Olympics Committee was yet to make a decision, although all sporting activities in the country have been postponed indefinitely.