Joe Apu

AfroBasket 2019 champions, Nigeria is leaving nothing to chance in her quest to pick a ticket for the Tokyo 2020 pre-Olympics qualifiers as coach Otis Hughley and his technical crew are hopeful of a good run with all 13 invited players now in the team’s Sogecoa Apart Hotel camp in Mozambique.

Coach Hughley and his assistants are in high spirits after the two training sessions held yesterday, following the arrival of Upe Atosu, whose last game for Nigeria was at the 2017 Afrobasket final win over Senegal in Mali. Also in camp is the 2019 AfroBasket Most Valuable Player, Ezinne Kalu, Promise Anumakara, Atonye Nyingifa, Sarah Imovbioh, Evelyn Akhator and team captain Adaora Elonu.

Last night, multiple Afrobasket winner, Aisha Balarabe hit camp from her base in Turkey, Ify Ibekwe whose first international debut was at the 2019 Afrobasket in Senegal as well as Elizabeth Balogun who was named in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Fresh Man Team is on line to earn her first international cap alongside Pallas Kunnayi-Akpannah who narrowly missed the 2019 Afrobasket party. Also in camp is Jasmine Nwajei.

Nigeria is grouped alongside Host- Mozambique and DR Congo in Group A.