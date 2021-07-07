President Mohammadu Buhari will on Monday July 12, 2021 play host to Team Nigeria at the Presidential Villa where he would hand the Olympics-bound athletes to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in line with age long tradition.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, “We are keeping to the tradition of unveiling the team to the President who will in turn hand them over to the Nigerian Olympics Committee. Mr. President will do the unveiling of the official wear/equipment. This is a very symbolic event meant to officially send forth the team to the games. This should also inspire the athletes and to reinforce the fact that the Federal Government and the entire country are behind them.”

The Minister commended President Buhari for committing enormous resources towards Team Nigeria’s participation. The minister however, charged Nigerian athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be worthy Ambassadors of the country by competing clean and adhering to all COVID – 19 protocol. This charge was made on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister while bidding farewell to the First batch of athletes that departed for Tokyo through Abuja. “As you are all aware, the circumstances leading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are unusual in many respects occasioned chiefly by the pandemic that has ravaged the entire human race. Your departure for this game is evidence that working in unison we can collectively achieve whatever we set our minds to achieve as humans.”

The minister further affirmed. “All the athletes and officials that would feature at the games have been severally educated on covid-19 compliance and anti doping instructions. I urge you all to adhere to these rules in order to compete safely and avoid the discomfort of covid-19 isolation. I enjoin you to make the nation proud at the games by competing clean and bring glory to your father’s land.”

