The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has commended the International Olympic Committee for postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dare said: “The IOC must be commended for postponing the Olympics in the best interest of the whole world. This is in response to the general call across the globe to have it moved to a time when the virus would have abated. As much as we were all looking up to the event, the safety and well-being of the athletes, officials and fans alike is of paramount importance. We cannot afford to toy with the lives of millions of people around the world. At a time like this, this is the best way to go.”

Dare affirmed that the IOC cannot stand alone and it had taken the decision in the overall best interest of safety of all Olympic families.

“This decision is an attestation of the fact that the IOC is sensitive and puts premium on the safety of people. This would douse any fear or tension about going against the general consensus for a shift in date. We believe that once the pandemic is over, the world can come together in unity to celebrate sports biggest fiesta.”

Also, the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has commended the IOC’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympics.