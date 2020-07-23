Head of the organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, in an interview he grant- ed Japanese broadcaster, NHK, said that there is a likelihood that the Games would be put off if the spread of the coronavirus pandemic persists.

Though, he said he was hopeful the situation would improve and suggested a vaccine was the key. “If this kind of situation (with COVID-19) continues, is it possible to hold the Games?” Mori was asked by NHK. “If current situation continues, we couldn’t,” Mori replied. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021 — a year from today. A small, 15-minute ceremony without fans is scheduled for today at the new national stadium to mark the date. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organisers have repeatedly expressed confidence the games will take place, though they have offered few details on how they can happen in the middle of a pandemic. The IOC and organisers have also said the Olympics will not be postponed again and would be cancelled. “It would be too much for us to answer each of these hypothetical questions,” Mori said. “I don’t think this situation will last for another year.”