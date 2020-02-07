The hope of Nigeria winning laurels at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics got a boost yesterday, with the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare’s “Adopt a Talent” initiate yielding result.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the Minister on Media John Joshua -Akanji said another would-be Olympian has been ‘adopted’ by a businessman under the ‘Adopt-an-Athlete’ initiative being promoted by the minister.

The Chairman of Dakinda Football for Every Home Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Akpakwu, signed an agreement to pay $20, 000 about N7.2 million towards the preparation and participation of Ruth Usoro at the upcoming Olympics. The documents were signed in the minister’s office at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Usoro is an overseas-based track and field athlete that had won medals in 100m, 200m, long jump and triple jump events across the globe. The money donated is to ensure she is in top shape for the Olympics scheduled for 24 July to 9 August.

In appreciation, the minister said: “On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, I thank you for choosing to assist in the development of the Nigerian sports industry by adopting our budding athlete, Ms. Ruth Usoro.