The Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under the leadership of the Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare has continued to attract more private and public sector partnerships.

The latest of such is the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who had opted to sponsor six Olympics-bound Nigerian athletes. This multiple adoption became the single biggest boost to the campaign of the ministry to seek support for Nigeria’s athletes to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The athletes are Ese Brume, Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Itshekiri Usheorise and Ogho Oghene Egwero and Divine Oduduru.