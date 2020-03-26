Coach of Nigeria’s men wrestling national team, Victor Kodei said the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year would not in anyway be allowed to derail the mind of wrestlers who have been managing situation and training in batches of few numbers around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kodei, speaking in a chat with www.brila.net, said the mindset of the wrestlers had been so conditioned to competing at the games this summer, but that the postponement would not be allowed to discourage anyone, hoping that they will simply overcome whatever hard feeling this may have created after putting in a lot of effort, so far.

“Our mindset was to train and build ourselves very strong to hit the world and let the world recognise Nigeria as one wrestling team that has broken the chain, but with this, there is nothing we can do.

“The mindset of everybody is high, these things are just coming to dislodge people, but I don’t think it is something that will put us down.”