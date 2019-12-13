Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers, the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has invited 12 male and female beach volleyball players to camp in Kaduna.

The Zone 3 Olympics qualifier was scheduled to hold in two phases in Ghana and Lome from second to January 12, 2020.

The Technical Director of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Martin Melandi, said six men and six women, including four coaches have resumed camping in Kaduna, adding that most of the players participated at the recently concluded Shell Invitational Championship in Port Harcourt.

President of Nigeria volleyball federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod, expressed optimism over the teams’ qualification from the zone, emphasising that Nigeria is ranked as one of the best not only in the zone, but also in the continent of Africa.

Nimrod disclosed that all necessary provisions have been made in ensuring that Nigeria’s flag is hoisted in Tokyo.