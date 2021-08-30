Bose Omolayo has won a gold medal for Nigeria in the women’s -79kg powerlifting event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, setting a new Paralympic record of 141kg to win the event.

Omolayo also attempted a World Record lift of 144kg.

She thus won Nigeria’s second gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics which takes the country’s medal haul to four medals (two gold and two bronze) all coming from Powerlifting.

Omolayo added the medal to her silver medal in the bench press heavyweight category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bose Omolayo took up the sport in 2007 in Lagos, Nigeria. She was working as a hairdresser and powerlifting coach Feyisetan Are came into her shop and encouraged her to try the sport.

She started working as a hairdresser at age 15 in Lagos, Nigeria and went on to open her salon. In 2012 she then decided to focus on pursuing a Para powerlifting career.

