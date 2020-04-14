Former Nigeria’s D’Tigers player and Nigeria Athletes Representative, Olumide Oyedemi has declared his support for the International Olympics Committee (IOC) over the postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics, adding that the decision was taken in the best interest of the athletes, BSNSports.com.ng reported.

The ancient Games was postponed by the organiser few weeks back, following the outbreak of Corona virus pandemic, which halted various sporting activities all over the world, BSN reported.

The former D’Tiger skipper supported Thomas Bach led IOC, while talking to BSN Sports over the postponement.

“My take on the postponement of the Tokyo 2020, I believe it was a right decision and just like the IOC president said during the teleconference, they put a lot of things into considerations, though it was a difficult decision for them to take by IOC and also Prime Minister of Japan, but on the health and welfare of the athletes and they felt is extremely important.” Olumide Oyedeji told BSN Sports.