Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) member, Felix Awogu has expressed confidence with the men and women national basketball teams to finish on the podium at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games holding in 2021.

He told Sunday SunSport in a chat that given the performances of both teams in different competitions, Nigeria has become a force to be reckoned with in world basketball and have the potentials to be among the best three in the world if proper funding is made available to prepare the teams.

Awogu, who is also General Manager, SuperSports, West Africa while reacting to the interest expressed by many players from around the globe stated that equal opportunity would be given to players for a place on the team.

“We must take cognizance of the fact that the players who have expressed interest to play for Nigeria are Nigerians. It’s going to be a fair trial for all players and only the best will make the team. As much as possible, care must be taken in managing the players. I also think that we have good teams that can finish on the podium given the right environment.”

Awogu noted that his confidence stems from the fact that Nigeria has got the talents to prosecute the Olympic backed by the NBBF board led by Musa Kida. “I must give credit to the NBBF president, Musa Kida for the leadership he has provided as well as members of the board for the sacrifices everyone has made. It has not been easy but the resilience and cooperation, Nigerian basketball has become a big brand.”

On activities in the domestic front, Awogu confessed that the coronavirus pandemic ruined lots of things following the lockdown to contain the spread. “The NBBF board will meet and restrategise on the way forward. A lot had put planned and money spent to prepare the take off of dome of our programmes until COVID- 19 broke out. Players can be rest assured that there plans for them.”

