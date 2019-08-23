Emma Njoku

Eighteen home-based Super Falcons will depart the country for Algeria tomorrow ahead of 2020 Olympics qualifying match against the senior women national team of Algeria on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation, in a press release, yesterday, said Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, had to settle for home–based professionals following the inability of foreign–based players to make the trip due to club engagements.

The delegation will fly aboard Turkish Airline into Istanbul and then connect to Algiers from Turkey’s commercial and economic capital.

Meanwhile, world football–governing body, FIFA, has appointed officials from Mali to take charge of the clash, which the Algeria Football Federation has scheduled for the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida (outside Algiers), to kick off at 7pm Algeria time (same time as in Nigeria) on Wednesday.

Teneba Bagayoko will be the referee, with her compatriots Mariam Coulibaly (assistant referee 1) and Djeneba Dembélé (assistant referee 2) also on duty. The fourth official will be Dorsaf Ganouati from Tunisia, while Mana Dzodope from Togo will serve as referee assessor and Oumou Kane from Mauritania will be the match commissioner. For the return leg in Nigeria, which the NFF has scheduled for the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Tuesday, September 3, as from 4pm, FIFA has appointed Zomadre Kore from Cote d’Ivoire to be the referee.