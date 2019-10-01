Emma Njoku

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will fly to Abidjan, capital city of Cote d’Ivoire, today, to keep a date with their Ivorien counterparts, on Thursday, in a second round, first leg clash for a ticket to the women’s football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The nine-time African champions will travel aboard Air Cote d’Ivoire and arrive in Abidjan in the evening early enough to have a walk-out. They will have the official training session at the match venue on Wednesday.

Falcons beat Algeria in the first round 3-0 on aggregate to set up a clash with the Ivorien girls in the second round of the Olympic quarriers.

Acting Head Coach, Chris Danjuma, has selected seven overseas-based and 11 home-based professionals for the clash, with new captain and FC Barcelona ace, Asisat Oshoala, leading the 18 –woman playing body. There are also defenders Chidinma Okeke and Osinachi Ohale, midfielders Ngozi Okobi and Chinaza Uchendu and forwards Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade from overseas.

Goalkeepers Tochukwu Oluehi and Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Ugochi Emenayo, Glory Ogbonna and Maryam Ibrahim, midfielders Amarachi Okoronkwo, Cecilia Nku, Ihuoma Onyebuchi and Regina Otu, and forwards Gift Monday and Rafiat Sule complete the roster.