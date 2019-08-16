FIFA has appointed officials from Mali to take charge of the 2020 Olympics women’s Football Tournament qualifying match between Nigeria and Algeria in Blida, on August 28.

The Algeria Football Federation had scheduled the match for the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida (outside Algiers), to kick off at 7pm Algerian time (same time as in Nigeria).

Teneba Bagayoko will be the referee, with her compatriots, Mariam Coulibaly (assistant referee 1) and Djeneba Dembélé (assistant referee 2) also on duty. The fourth official will be Dorsaf Ganouati from Tunisia, while Mana Dzodope from Togo will serve as referee assessor and Oumou Kane from Mauritania will be the match commissioner.

For the return leg in Nigeria, which the Nigeria Football Federation has scheduled for the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, starting from 4pm, FIFA has appointed Zomadre Kore from Cote d’Ivoire to be the referee.

Her compatriots, Lou Ta (assistant referee 1), Denise Akoua (assistant referee 2) and Fatoumata Kra (fourth official) will join her on the assignment.