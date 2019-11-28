Joe Apu

Nigeria women’s national basketball team, D’ Tigress will face their toughest test in recent times following the draw for FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2020 that has pitched her against Olympic champions USA, Mozambique and Serbia.

The Nigerian girls who are the reigning AfroBasket 2019 champions will face their 2018 FIBA World Cup nemesis USA, fellow African side Mozambique and Serbia in Belgrade from February 6-9, 2020 inside the Aleksanda Nicklic Hall.

However, FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 champions USA will play in the qualification tournaments but will advance through to the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament regardless of their results alongside the two highest placed teams in the Group.

In other draws, Bourges, France will host France, Puerto Rico, Brazil and Australia while Foshan, China will host Korea, China, Great Britain and Spain.