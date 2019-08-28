Emma Njoku

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will begin the quest for a ticket to feature in the women’s football event at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, today, as they confront their Algerian counterparts at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida, Algeria.

The nine-time African champions aim for victory in today’s first leg of the two-legged encounter to make the reverse fixture in Lagos next week an easier assignment.

Coach Thomas Dennerby and his squad of entirely home-based players arrived in Algiers on Monday after travelling through Turkey, and had training sessions on Sunday evening and on Monday. Their final training session was scheduled for 6pm Algeria time yesterday.

Dennerby is in the North African country without his key actors, principally the Europe–based legion who are involved in club duties. First choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, is also with the U20 squad at the 12th African Games in Morocco. Regardless, Dennerby is confident that his charges will come to the part by borrowing a leaf from the Falconets, who hammered their Algerian counterparts 3-0, on Monday, to qualify for the gold medal match at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

Veteran midfielder, Osarenoma Igbonivia, shares in her coach’s confidence as she sounded bullish about today’s encounter.

“We have not been to the Olympics for several years now, and we are not happy about that.