Monica Iheakam

African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, have crashed out of the race for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a 1-1 draw with Les Femelles Elephantes Cote d’Ivoire in Lagos yesterday.

Falcons led by acting coach Christopher Danjuma were ousted through away goal rule, both teams having played a 0-0 draw in the first leg less than a week ago.

Falcons started the game on a promising note as Gift Monday let fly a shot at the edge of the Ivorian box but missed target.

However the guests the visitors took the lead in the 12th minute after Kapho Nina’s fine free-kick beat Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Ange N’guessan went close to doubling the advantage for the Ivorian side but Asisat Oshoala restored parity for Nigeria in the 34th minute when she latched onto a through pass.

Rasheedat Ajibade received a pass as the Falcons enjoyed some moments of possession early in the second half but her final touch let her down while a Francisca Ordega shot cannoned off the cross bar in the 57th minute albeit she was flagged offside.

Only one team will represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.