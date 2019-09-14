Ahead of the second round of the African qualifying series of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament, a total of 30 home-based professionals will arrive at the Super Falcons’ hotel camp in Abuja on Sunday to kick-start preparations for the clash with the Senior Women National Team of Cote d’Ivoire.

Seven overseas-based professionals will join the group before the trip to Abidjan forthe first leg.

Already,world football –governing body, FIFA has directed that both legs of the qualifying fixture must be concluded between 30th September and 8th October 2019.

TheNigeria Football Federation has already picked Sunday, 6th October for the return leg match, slated for the Agege Stadium, Lagos. The venue hosted the return leg of Nigeria/Algeria in the earlier round, with the Falcons winning by a lone goal to push out the Algerians on a 3-0 aggregate.

Cote d’Ivoire also emerged 3-0 aggregate winners, eliminating Mali from the series to set up a clash with nine –time African champions Nigeria.

Asisat Oshoala, scorer of the lone goal against Algeria in Lagos on 3rdSeptember, heads the list of the overseas-based professionals that also includes defenders Osinachi Ohale and Chidinma Okeke, midfielders Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Chinaza Uchendu, and forwards Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade.