By Monica Iheakam

Team Nigeria athletes and others from around the world heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be required to sign an undertaking to bear the consequences of the COVID-19 scourge.

According to the waivers published by Yahoo sports, athletes are required to acknowledge the risk of death as part of the conditions for participation at the Olympic Games.

The waiver reads in parts;”I agree that I participate in the Games at my own risk and own responsibility, including any impact on my participation to and/or performance in the Games, serious bodily injury or even death raised by the potential exposure to health hazards such the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious disease or extreme heat conditions while attending the Games.”

Also, everyone at the Games will be required to take two COVID-19 tests within 96 hours before they fly to Japan.

Meanwhile, visits to restaurants and bars have been banned, while athletes have been told to arrive no earlier than five days before their event and depart no later than two days after to limit the number of people at the Athletes’ Village.

The IOC has warned those who breach the rules could be stripped of their accreditation, and the regulations will be in place irrespective of whether participants have been vaccinated or not.